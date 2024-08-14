TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 112.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE TEL opened at $146.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.31. The stock has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $159.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.45.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,663.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,363 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,461 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

