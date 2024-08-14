TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $16.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a negative net margin of 63.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. TELA Bio updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ TELA opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.02. TELA Bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.13.

In other TELA Bio news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 13,700 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $64,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,443,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,437,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

TELA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on TELA Bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on TELA Bio from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on TELA Bio from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on TELA Bio from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

