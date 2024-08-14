The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Holdings Increased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Allstate were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Allstate by 70.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $171.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.06. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $180.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.42) earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.24%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $197.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.29.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

