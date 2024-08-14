The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Price Target to $51.00

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 89.87% from the stock’s previous close.

RPRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.29. Royalty Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.35 and a quick ratio of 9.35. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.46.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Royalty Pharma will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPRX. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 30.6% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 10,813,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,570 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $119,740,000. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 60.7% during the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,348,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,943,000 after acquiring an additional 887,522 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,136,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,025,000 after acquiring an additional 110,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 40.7% in the first quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,892,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,502,000 after purchasing an additional 547,000 shares during the period. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

