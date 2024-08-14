The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) to “Buy”

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $34.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NCNO. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on nCino in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, nCino has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.31.

Get nCino alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on nCino

nCino Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.25. nCino has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $37.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that nCino will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,101 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $425,145.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,239 shares in the company, valued at $33,594,305.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $425,145.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,239 shares in the company, valued at $33,594,305.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 16,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $558,963.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,381,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,755,669.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,841,870 shares of company stock worth $185,694,171. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter valued at about $990,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $521,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in nCino by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in nCino by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.