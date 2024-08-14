The Hershey Company (HSY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 1.37 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Hershey has raised its dividend by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Hershey has a payout ratio of 58.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hershey to earn $9.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.2%.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $199.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.27 and its 200-day moving average is $193.20. Hershey has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $224.80. The firm has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hershey will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Edward Jones reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total transaction of $274,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,535,723.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total transaction of $274,395.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,535,723.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,038 shares of company stock worth $974,603 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

