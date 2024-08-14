The New America High Income Fund Inc. (HYB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on August 30th

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.

Get The New America High Income Fund alerts:

The New America High Income Fund Stock Performance

The New America High Income Fund stock opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The New America High Income Fund has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $8.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average of $7.28.

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.