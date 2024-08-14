The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Short Interest Up 52.2% in July

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,300 shares, a growth of 52.2% from the July 15th total of 113,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 191,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGF. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in Real Good Food by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,278,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 235,093 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Real Good Food in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,586,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Real Good Food by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 387,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Real Good Food by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 62,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Real Good Food in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 55.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Real Good Food stock opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. Real Good Food has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $4.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63.

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co brand name, as well as sells private-label products.

