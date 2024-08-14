The Shyft Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.
The Shyft Group has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. The Shyft Group has a payout ratio of 24.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Shyft Group to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.
The Shyft Group Price Performance
Shares of SHYF opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.55 million, a PE ratio of -1,380.00 and a beta of 1.65. The Shyft Group has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $17.56.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The Shyft Group
About The Shyft Group
The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Shyft Group
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Chipotle Mexican Grill: Take a Bite of This Smoking Hot Deal
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Why O’Reilly Automotive Stock Could Be a Long-Term Winner
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Hut 8 Corp.’s Earnings: Is Crypto Mining About to Change?
Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.