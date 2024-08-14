The Shyft Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

The Shyft Group has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. The Shyft Group has a payout ratio of 24.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Shyft Group to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

The Shyft Group Price Performance

Shares of SHYF opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.55 million, a PE ratio of -1,380.00 and a beta of 1.65. The Shyft Group has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $17.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Shyft Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

