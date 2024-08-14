TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) PT Raised to $128.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 target price on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.39.

TJX stock opened at $111.04 on Wednesday. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $85.44 and a 52 week high of $115.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $125.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Running Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 111,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in TJX Companies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 69,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Options Solutions LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $726,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 572,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $58,045,000 after purchasing an additional 20,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

