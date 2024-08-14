TMX Group Limited (X) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on August 30th

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

TMX Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:X opened at C$41.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of C$11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.43. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$28.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$44.00 price objective on TMX Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$39.00 to C$43.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TMX Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 38,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.44, for a total transaction of C$1,579,766.56. In related news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total transaction of C$5,254,295.40. Also, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 38,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.44, for a total transaction of C$1,579,766.56. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

