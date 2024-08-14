TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Stock Position Lifted by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTE stock opened at $67.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $60.93 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The company has a market capitalization of $159.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTE. Scotiabank decreased their price target on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

