U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 426,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,483,000 after acquiring an additional 110,246 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 44,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,073,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 171,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after buying an additional 11,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB opened at $42.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.58. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $45.88.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

