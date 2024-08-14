Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2024

Ultimate Products (LON:ULTPGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Ultimate Products Price Performance

LON ULTP opened at GBX 143 ($1.83) on Wednesday. Ultimate Products has a one year low of GBX 118 ($1.51) and a one year high of GBX 185.50 ($2.37). The firm has a market cap of £123.14 million, a P/E ratio of 1,021.43 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 140.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 148.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Simon Showman sold 45,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.75), for a total value of £62,636.40 ($79,974.97). Corporate insiders own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

About Ultimate Products

Ultimate Products Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom, Germany, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; cookware, kitchen electrical, and scale products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brands.

