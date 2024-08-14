Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 182 ($2.32) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.27% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Ultimate Products in a research note on Wednesday.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ULTP
Ultimate Products Price Performance
Insider Activity at Ultimate Products
In other Ultimate Products news, insider Simon Showman sold 45,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.75), for a total value of £62,636.40 ($79,974.97). 56.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Ultimate Products Company Profile
Ultimate Products Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom, Germany, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; cookware, kitchen electrical, and scale products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ultimate Products
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Why O’Reilly Automotive Stock Could Be a Long-Term Winner
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Hut 8 Corp.’s Earnings: Is Crypto Mining About to Change?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Is NVIDIA Stock a Buy Ahead of Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Ultimate Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultimate Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.