Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 182 ($2.32) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Ultimate Products in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Ultimate Products alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ULTP

Ultimate Products Price Performance

Insider Activity at Ultimate Products

Shares of LON:ULTP opened at GBX 143 ($1.83) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £123.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,021.43 and a beta of 1.41. Ultimate Products has a one year low of GBX 118 ($1.51) and a one year high of GBX 185.50 ($2.37). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 140.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 148.39.

In other Ultimate Products news, insider Simon Showman sold 45,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.75), for a total value of £62,636.40 ($79,974.97). 56.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ultimate Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ultimate Products Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom, Germany, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; cookware, kitchen electrical, and scale products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultimate Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultimate Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.