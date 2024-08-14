United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,206 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $670.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Rentals

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $703.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $387.01 and a 12-month high of $789.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $673.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $674.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.71.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.