Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.25 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 114.44% from the stock’s current price.
Uranium Energy Trading Down 0.4 %
UEC opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. Uranium Energy has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $8.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -159.33 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64.
Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Uranium Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uranium Energy will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.
