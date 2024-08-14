UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 301.07% from the stock’s previous close.

URGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on UroGen Pharma from $48.00 to $53.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on UroGen Pharma from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Stock Up 3.1 %

UroGen Pharma stock opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.52. The stock has a market cap of $350.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.12. UroGen Pharma has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $24.13.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.73 million. On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at UroGen Pharma

In other UroGen Pharma news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 5,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $67,401.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,234.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in URGN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $4,008,000. Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,831,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the first quarter worth $918,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in UroGen Pharma by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.