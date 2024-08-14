USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $38.56

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.56 and last traded at $38.56, with a volume of 993 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

USANA Health Sciences Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $212.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.64 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $26,751.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 674 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $26,751.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul A. Jones sold 2,714 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $132,063.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,903.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,786 shares of company stock worth $1,096,060. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 467,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,143,000 after acquiring an additional 58,597 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $890,000. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 159,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 17,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

