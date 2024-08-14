Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $45.72.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

