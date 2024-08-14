Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Short Interest Up 1,800.0% in July

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Verbund Stock Up 2.7 %

Verbund stock opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. Verbund has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.65.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter.

Verbund Company Profile

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchange markets, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments. The company operates hydropower plants with a capacity of 8,417 megawatts (MW); wind farms with a capacity of 798 MW; solar power with a capacity of 253 MW; and two thermal power plants.

