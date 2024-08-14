Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.34-0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of decline of 1-2% yr/yr to $13.98-1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 46.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a sell rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Victoria's Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

