VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF (NASDAQ:MDCP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF (NASDAQ:MDCP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 1,900.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ:MDCP opened at $27.62 on Wednesday. VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $28.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.34. The firm has a market cap of $104.97 million, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.09.
VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0142 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%.
VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF (MDCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to high-quality mid-cap US stocks with positive ESG ratings. MDCP was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.
