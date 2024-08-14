Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 474.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of Vigil Neuroscience stock opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.00. Vigil Neuroscience has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $9.24.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Vigil Neuroscience by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 11,536 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vigil Neuroscience by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 395,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 166,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vigil Neuroscience by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 894,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 95,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

