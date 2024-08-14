VirTra, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:VTSI)

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of VirTra in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Roth Capital analyst R. Baldry now expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for VirTra’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for VirTra’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 million. VirTra had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 16.25%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of VirTra in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of VirTra from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

VTSI opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. VirTra has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $17.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VirTra during the 1st quarter worth about $1,782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in VirTra by 63.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 55,636 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VirTra by 10.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 476,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after buying an additional 44,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VirTra in the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of VirTra by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 22,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

