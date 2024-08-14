VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.65% from the company’s previous close.

VSEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of VSE from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on VSE from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on VSE in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $83.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 3.53. VSE has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $94.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in VSE during the 1st quarter valued at $81,623,000. AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,343,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of VSE during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,326,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VSE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,388,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in VSE by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 561,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after acquiring an additional 65,495 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

