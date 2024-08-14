W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Holdings Boosted by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

GWW opened at $961.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $930.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $950.30. The company has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $674.41 and a 1-year high of $1,034.18.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Baird R W lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,017.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total value of $467,667.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

