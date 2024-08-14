Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, an increase of 53.9% from the July 15th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 75.7 days.
Wacker Chemie Stock Performance
Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at $91.60 on Wednesday. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of $89.59 and a twelve month high of $151.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.49.
Wacker Chemie Company Profile
