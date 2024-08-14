Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, an increase of 53.9% from the July 15th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 75.7 days.

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at $91.60 on Wednesday. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of $89.59 and a twelve month high of $151.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.49.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silica.

