WASHINGTON TRUST Co Cuts Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Clear Point Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 29,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $64.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.99. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $66.83.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

