WASHINGTON TRUST Co Makes New $28,000 Investment in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $297,000.

Get Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:SOXQ opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day moving average of $39.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.29 million, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.56. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $46.82.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0609 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.