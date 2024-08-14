Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 1,178 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 5.1% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 11.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 57.4% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 18.4% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.42.

MCHP opened at $79.14 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $100.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.79.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.454 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.16%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,034.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,057. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

