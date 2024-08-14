Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 1,933 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 35.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $1,262,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,268,682.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $1,262,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,268,682.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $581,383.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.69.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

AR opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $36.28. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.45 and a beta of 3.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Stories

