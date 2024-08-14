Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 258 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,987 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Popular were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Popular in the first quarter worth $42,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Popular Stock Up 1.1 %

Popular stock opened at $96.03 on Wednesday. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.27 and a 52 week high of $105.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.38. Popular had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BPOP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Popular from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Popular from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Hovde Group lifted their price target on Popular from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Popular from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.22.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

