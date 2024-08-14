Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 3,414 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 26,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. HSBC began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $39.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.59 and a 200 day moving average of $45.96.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.