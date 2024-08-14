Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 368 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,902 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Target were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 148.6% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $136.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.40. The firm has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s payout ratio is presently 50.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.39.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

