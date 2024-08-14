Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 396 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Aflac were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 80.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE:AFL opened at $101.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $72.78 and a 12-month high of $104.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.69.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

