Wedmont Private Capital Acquires New Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,294 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,284. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,213,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,284. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total value of $955,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,651,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,544 shares of company stock worth $7,237,084. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:BJ opened at $83.64 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.08 and a 1 year high of $92.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

