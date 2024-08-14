Wedmont Private Capital Acquires New Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 107,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 22,280 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $737,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $300,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $1,286,351.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,956,519.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $300,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,372 shares of company stock worth $8,516,435 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on IRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

NYSE IRM opened at $107.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.15. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.98. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $112.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 595.44%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 433.33%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

