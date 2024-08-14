Wedmont Private Capital Acquires Shares of 7,519 News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of News by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of News in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. 14.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of News stock opened at $28.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.22 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average is $27.08. News Co. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. News’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

