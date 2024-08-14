Wedmont Private Capital Acquires Shares of 9,250 Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 91,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average of $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.84. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $36.46.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 12.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $1,795,486.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,457,165.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lincoln National from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LNC

About Lincoln National

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.