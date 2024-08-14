Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,294 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBS. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter worth $42,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 58.3% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5,742.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBS. BNP Paribas lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group stock opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $32.13.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

