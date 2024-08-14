Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,356 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,735,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,658 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,015,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,355,000 after purchasing an additional 332,709 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,380,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,404,000 after purchasing an additional 79,316 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,215,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 6,870,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,019,000 after purchasing an additional 957,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $10.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.48.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.29 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 26.78%. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 14.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 158.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AGNC shares. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGNC

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $49,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,072,574.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.