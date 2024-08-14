Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth $4,813,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 338,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,348,000 after acquiring an additional 219,060 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 274,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after acquiring an additional 102,174 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,672,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,383,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

BKR stock opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average of $32.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $39.05.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

BKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,571,855. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 284,552 shares of company stock worth $10,197,095. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

