Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 463,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,138,000 after acquiring an additional 75,878 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 12,722 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 144,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,932,000 after acquiring an additional 32,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

OTIS stock opened at $92.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.64. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $100.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OTIS. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.83.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

