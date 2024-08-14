Wedmont Private Capital Buys 1,807 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Sysco were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Sysco by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sysco by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SYY stock opened at $75.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYY

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.