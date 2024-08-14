Wedmont Private Capital Buys 209 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,795,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,780,004,000 after acquiring an additional 10,944,520 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,726,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,010,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401,526 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,592,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,445,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,940,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,302,786,000 after buying an additional 2,888,205 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,443,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $535,943,000 after buying an additional 1,228,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $196.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Vertical Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.78.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $195.02 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.49 and a 52-week high of $227.80. The company has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.