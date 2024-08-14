Wedmont Private Capital Buys 2,303 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

NYSE:DVN opened at $44.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.36. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

