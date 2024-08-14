Wedmont Private Capital Buys 37,680 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 207.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,680 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in SSR Mining by 178.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SSRM shares. StockNews.com upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. CIBC upped their price target on SSR Mining from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on SSR Mining from $6.50 to $6.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.89.

SSR Mining Price Performance

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average is $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.71. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $15.27.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

