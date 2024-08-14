Wedmont Private Capital Buys 634 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 41.9% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.6% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 62,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 295.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,512 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.5% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RGA opened at $201.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.29. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $135.07 and a twelve month high of $227.87.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.54. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.73.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

