Wedmont Private Capital Buys Shares of 12,380 Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Crescent Sterling Ltd. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,925,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $52.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.35 and a 200-day moving average of $47.73.
About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab US Small-Cap ETF
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Why O’Reilly Automotive Stock Could Be a Long-Term Winner
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Hut 8 Corp.’s Earnings: Is Crypto Mining About to Change?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Is NVIDIA Stock a Buy Ahead of Earnings?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.