Wedmont Private Capital Buys Shares of 12,380 Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Crescent Sterling Ltd. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,925,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $52.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.35 and a 200-day moving average of $47.73.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.